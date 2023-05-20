Polcanova and Gardos already failed at the start of the World Cup

European champion Sofia Polcanova failed in the first individual round at the Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa. The Upper Austrian, seeded number ten, lost 3:4 to Hungarian Dora Madarasz after leading 3:1. It was also the end of the line for Robert Gardos, who lost 4-1 to South Africa’s Lim Jonghoon.

Next is Amelie Solja, who defeated the Swede Filippa Bergand 4:2 and now meets the Chinese world number one Sun Yingsha.

“I’m mentally and physically tired, I’ve had far too many matches lately. There are also physical problems in the knees and neck. I couldn’t turn that off today. I hardly lost a match in January. Now I’m in a worse phase, but I would like to give everything again in the doubles competitions,” said Polcanova, who competes in doubles with the Romanian Bernadette Szocs like in the successful European Championships last year. In mixed she plays with Gardos.

The end of the line was also for Karoline Mischek, who lost 2:4 to the Ukrainian Solomija Bratejko.