Polcanova failed in the first World Cup round

European champion Sofia Polcanova failed in the first individual round at the Table Tennis World Championships in Durban, South Africa. The number ten seeded Upper Austrian lost to Hungarian Dora Madarasz 3:4 on Saturday. Amelie Solja, on the other hand, is one round ahead, beating the Swede Filippa Bergand 4:2.

Polcanova is still playing doubles with Romanian Bernadette Szöcs in Durban. The duo is ranked number four.