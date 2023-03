Upper Austria’s Sofia Polcanova was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the table tennis Grand Smash in Singapore, which was endowed with two million dollars, as well as in doubles and singles. The European champion lost 4-1 to Qian Tianyi from China on Friday.

Polcanova had won the opening sentence, then the thread broke: “I was waiting for this chance to win against a Chinese player, but mentally I didn’t master it. That’s why I’m dissatisfied today,” said the 28-year-old.