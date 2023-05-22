Pole Marciniak officiates final between City and Inter

Szymon Marciniak has the honor of refereeing the UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan. The premier class final will take place on June 10 (9:00 p.m.) at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

For the 42-year-old Pole, it is a premiere as a main referee in the Champions League, in 2018 he acted as the fourth official. Last December, Marciniak took charge of Argentina’s World Cup final against France.

UEFA also announced the rest of the final cast on Monday. The 44-year-old Englishman Anthony Taylor was awarded the Europa League final FC Sevilla-AS Roma on May 31 (9 p.m.) in Budapest, while the 47-year-old Spaniard Carlos del Cerro Grande was awarded the Europa Conference League -Final Fiorentina vs West Ham United, to be held in Prague on 7 June (21:00).