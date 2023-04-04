At the Ocean Race, the racing yachts are steered by automatic pilots and computers. Not everyone likes that.

Space is tight: Boris Herrmann, skipper of the German team Malizia, in his capsule. Antoine Auriol / Team Malizia / Imoca

Is that still sailing? This question has been asked again and again on social networks since the start of the Ocean Race in Alicante in mid-January. The commenters are concerned about the fact that the new versions of the Open 60 racing boats no longer have an open cockpit, as was the case with the earlier and larger racing yachts. These had one or two large steering wheels at the stern, the helmsmen took turns every hour and steered the boats through spray and waves.