Police are investigating Hertha players in Zell/See

The Austrian executive is concerned with an incident during the training camp of the German second division soccer team Hertha BSC in Zell am See. “We can confirm that the police are investigating one of our players, but we ask for your understanding that no further details can be given out of consideration for the ongoing investigation,” the club said on Sunday. The Berliners have been in the Salzburg municipality since Wednesday.

The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on a physical altercation on Saturday evening in an inn, as a result of which a Hertha professional was said to have been taken into custody on Sunday. It is said to have been goalkeeper Marius Gersbeck, but this was not confirmed by the club. As the police in Zell am See said when asked, “both detention cells are empty” in the station at the holiday resort. According to dpa, the affected player is currently back in the team hotel. The Berlin training camp ends next Friday.

