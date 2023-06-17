Police are looking for witnesses to the accident

Iamidst the mourning for professional cyclist Gino Mäder and the investigation into the cause of the accident, the Tour de Suisse continues. The penultimate stage of the Tour of Switzerland started on Saturday afternoon. Three teams were missing. There are still many unanswered questions about the tragic death of Swiss Mäder at the age of 26.

Why is the tour continuing?

On Friday, the day of Mäder’s death, the sixth stage was canceled, instead the professional cyclists thought of their colleague on a commemorative ride. According to their own statements, those responsible then agreed with the teams, the drivers and the supervisors to continue the tour. “After consultation with everyone involved, we as the management are united behind this decision,” explained tour director Olivier Senn. They would want to try to complete the last two stages of the men’s race “within reason”.

The time measurement for the overall classification takes place on Saturday 18.8 kilometers before the finish. The time trial on Sunday will also be carried out in race mode, it said in a statement. Mäder’s family is said to have approved a continuation of the tour. The start of the third Tour de Suisse for women on Saturday was also recorded.

But three men’s teams will no longer be there: In addition to Mäder’s Bahrain Victorious racing team, Intermarché-Circus-Wanty from Belgium and the team of Swiss cycling legend Fabian Cancellara withdrew on Saturday. “In these difficult circumstances, this is the human way for us to respect the feelings of our riders and to show respect to Gino,” said Team Tudor Pro Cycling.

Has the cause of the accident been clarified?

No. It’s still unclear what happened on Thursday’s descent a few kilometers from the finish. It is known that in addition to Mäder, 21-year-old Magnus Sheffield also fell. On the day of the accident, his Ineos team confirmed that the US professional had been involved in an accident, suffered a concussion and minor bruises and had to stay in the hospital for one night.

Tour de Suisse doctor Roland Kretsch, who was the first to arrive at the scene of the accident, told the Swiss Blick that two racers had fallen and crashed down the embankment. “Probably speeding or braking too late or getting stuck, that’s not entirely clear.” Sheffield may be able to help clarify. The Graubünden cantonal police have launched an appeal for witnesses. “In particular, we are looking for people who could observe or even film the accident,” the statement said.

What are the reactions to the death in Mäder’s home country?

In addition to Mäder’s sporting abilities, practically all Swiss media also acknowledged his commitment outside of cycling. “Gino Mäder wanted to make the world a better place,” wrote the “NZZ”. Mäder was inspired by the claim to be there for others. “He proved that athletes don’t have to be selfish.”

Mäder donated to Swiss glaciers and “always tried to be at peace with himself,” wrote the “Tagesanzeiger”. Mäder has already donated over 3,000 euros to charitable causes during a tour of Spain – one euro for every driver he left behind on the stages. His dog Pello was once a stray in Bilbao, but ended up at Mäder instead of a Spanish killing station.

To what extent did Mäder’s accidental death intensify a safety debate in cycling?

Due to the unexplained course of the accident, an overall assessment is difficult. Unfortunately, serious falls and accidents, including those resulting in death, are nothing new in cycling, and helmets are practically the only protection. The death of Fabio Casartelli in 1995 after an accident on a stage of the Tour de France had fueled the debate about compulsory helmets, but it was not introduced until eight years later.

Shortly before that, the Kazakh Andriej Kiwilev had died after a fall. Despite the obligation to wear helmets, there were still fatal accidents afterwards. In 2016, the Belgian professional Antoine Demoitié died as a result of a collision with an escort motorcycle, in 2019 the Belgian professional cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht did not survive a fall on the Tour of Poland.

The road was dry when Mäder fell, and the rapid descent marked the end of a stage over 215.3 kilometers and 3,295 meters in altitude. It wasn’t a smart idea to place the finish of such a stage after a descent, said 23-year-old world champion Remco Evenepoel from Belgium. “In the future, you may have to make sure that descents are not made so close to the finish line,” agreed former professional cyclist Fabian Wegmann in an interview with the German Press Agency.

On the descent, top speeds of more than 100 kilometers per hour would be reached. “This is dangerous. As a racing driver, you don’t always think about it, but it’s always there.” From what he’s heard so far, it was a driver’s mistake.

And Wegmann, who supports the planning for the route of the Deutschland Tour as head of sport, also emphasized: “As an organizer, you cannot completely secure such a long route and secure every pass with safety fences so that a driver cannot stray off the road. This is not feasible in terms of time and finances.”