Police beware! Sparta’s match with Copenhagen is risky, hundreds of people will be involved in the event

A week ago in Copenhagen, it was really hot at the match of the home team against Sparta Prague in the 3rd preliminary round of the Champions League. 39 supporters of the Prague club were detained, but the locals also had problems with the police, who vandalized the bus of fans of the Prague team. That’s why several hundred policemen will supervise the rematch between these rivals on Tuesday in Prague. The police consider the match risky. The police began monitoring the movement of supporters of both teams around the metropolis already on Monday, and on Tuesday they will accompany the procession of fans to the stadium on Letná. Its spokesman Jan Rybanský informed about the planned measures on the website of the Prague police.

