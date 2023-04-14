Home Sports Police investigate – mourning for 18-year-old volleyball player
Sports

Police investigate – mourning for 18-year-old volleyball player

Police investigate – mourning for 18-year-old volleyball player
Police investigate – mourning for 18-year-old volleyball player

Julia Ituma was only 18 years old

Julia Ituma will play with her Italian club in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Volleyball Champions League in Istanbul. The night after the game, the 18-year-old died.

Dhe Italian sport mourns the loss of volleyball player Julia Ituma. She died at the age of 18 in the early hours of Thursday morning after her team’s Champions League game in Turkey, her club Igor Gorgonzola Novara announced on Thursday. The Turkish police are investigating the circumstances of the death and have not made an official statement for the time being.

The association expressed its condolences and condolences to Ituma’s family and loved ones. “The club and all of its members who are heartbroken by the loss will respectfully remain silent on this matter.”

The team stayed at this Istanbul hotel

The President of the Italian Volleyball Federation, Giuseppe Manfredi, also expressed his sadness. Ituma’s death not only shocked the volleyball world, but all Italian sport. “Today we mourn not only a great talent, but above all a wonderful 18-year-old girl.”

Minute of silence in all Italian leagues

The federation ordered a minute’s silence for all volleyball matches in Italy played through Sunday. Ituma was considered one of the great hopes of Italian volleyball because of her jumping ability and her height of 1.92 meters.

Igor Gorgonzola Novara’s team stayed in Istanbul for the Champions League semi-final second leg. On Wednesday evening, the team played against Turkish club Eczacibasi Dynavit Istanbul. After winning the first leg (3:2), they lost the second leg 0:3, which eliminated the team from the northern Italian city of Novara from the Champions League.

