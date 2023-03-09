Home Sports Police raid after attacking Schalke fans before BVB derby
Sports

Police raid after attacking Schalke fans before BVB derby

by admin
Police raid after attacking Schalke fans before BVB derby

Nfter the brutal attack on supporters of the Bundesliga soccer club FC Schalke 04 almost three weeks ago, the police identified 19 suspects in raids in several NRW cities. “There were 25 searches. We’re tracking 19 suspects. We painstakingly determined who it was and have now made a home visit to them, ”said North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) on Thursday in Düsseldorf.

According to more recent information from the Ministry of the Interior, “up to 200 coordinated attackers” attacked Schalke fans in Gelsenkirchen at dawn during the attack on February 19. Schalke just wanted to travel by coach to the away game at 1. FC Union Berlin. Four people were seriously injured. It is believed that the attackers were Dortmund and Essen football fans.

Reul praises the use of the police

“I think it’s huge that we’ve made a clean sweep in this area of ​​the hooligan scene,” Reul praised the police’s efforts.

The police are investigating trespassing and dangerous bodily harm. In view of the outbreak of violence, the investigators are concerned about the district derby between Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund this Saturday (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky). It cannot be ruled out that the attack on the Schalke Ultras “results in a reaction,” the police said. The derby between Schalke and Dortmund is considered a high-risk game anyway. The security authorities had also criticized the kick-off time in this context. They also imposed a ban on alcohol in and around the arena.

See also  Chinese Super League-Oaklei Zhongzhu Huang Bowen came off the bench, Yatai 0-0 Guangzhou team_Wei Shihao_Eric_Restricted area

The 25 searched objects were mainly in Essen and Dortmund, but also in Schwelm, Bergheim, Gladbeck, Beelen, Bottrop and Gelsenkirchen. One of the objects searched was the Ultras Gelsenkirchen clubhouse, said a police spokesman in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday on request. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

You may also like

Wimbledon 2023: Clare Balding to lead BBC coverage...

After attacking Schalke fans: police raid before BVB...

Paul Pogba, Juventus, not called up for disciplinary...

Thomas Doll in Jakarta – Soccer Adventures in...

Vitali: It’s time for the Packers to trust...

Commentary on International Women’s Day – Women’s rights...

A 17-year-old girl dies allergic to milk after...

Geneva/Servette HC plays the best qualification in 56...

Fabien Galthié, before the trip of the French...

BVB against Chelsea: Controversial intervention – The video...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy