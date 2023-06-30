A Polignano a marethe wonderful town on the Adriatic rocks in Pugliathere is a place where they are made the most beautiful dives in the world. Not by chance a circuit race Red Bull Cliff Diving 2023 it passes right by here, on July 2nd. The best high divers in the world competewho dive into the blue painted blue sung by Domenico Modugno, to whom a statue is dedicated right next to the diving rock.

Look at the gallery of the most beautiful dives in Polignano, in an incredible context.

who a video of Italian divers (and others) in the 2022 edition.

Polignano a Mare, where the most beautiful dives in the world are made, photos

On the most famous rock spur of Polignano there are the platforms for diving: the men’s 28-metre one, the women’s 22-metre one.

The stage of the Red Bull Cliff Diving 2023 in Polignano sees the presence of the Italians Elisa Cosetti, born in 2002, and Andrea Barnabà, born in 2004 – who not only represent the youngest in their category, but above all are the divers who will receive the greatest support from the passionate Italian public present in Polignano a Mare.

