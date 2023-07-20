Home » Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his football career at the age of 37
Polish midfielder Blaszczykowski ended his football career at the age of 37

“Every journey ends once. Thank you for the tremendous support I have received every step of the way. It was worth playing and sacrificing for you,” he thanked his fans on Instagram.

Blaszczykowski said goodbye to his national team career in June in a friendly match against Germany and closed his record at 109 starts. He decided to quit completely before the start of the new season. He will have his official farewell on August 5 before Wisla Kraków’s first home game of the season.

It was in Wisla that he collected his first successes and won the Polish league with the club in 2005, before heading to Dortmund. In his jersey, he played almost 200 matches in the Bundesliga between 2007 and 2016, helping Borussia to two league titles, three wins in the Super Cup and the Champions League final. At the end of the engagement, he spent a year on loan at Fiorentina, after returning to Germany he went to Wolfsburg for three years. In 2019, he returned to Wisla. He currently co-owns the second division club.

