Polish representative against the wall. A no-win situation. “All Suspended”

Grzegorz Łomacz joined PGE Skra Bełchatów in 2017 and celebrated the Polish championship a year later. In the following years, he failed to repeat the success, but together with the team he remained at the forefront of PlusLiga. The real crisis came only this season, when Skra finished in 12th place and for the first time in history did not qualify for the play-offs. This is definitely below the aspirations of the leading Polish volleyball players, including Łomacz. We already know that there will be significant changes in the team and it is possible that one of the heroes will be a 35-year-old.

Grzegorz Łomacz’s problems. “Everything is on hold because that’s how the club works now”

Łomacz gave an interview for TVP sportsin which he talked about the season that ended. He stressed that he was surprised by such a decline in the team’s form. “I didn’t expect us to be out of the playoffs. It was a vision from the darkest dreams. It’s a big disappointment, the result is hopeless. It is also a large baggage of sports and non-sporting experiences – assessed the Polish representative.

A disappointing season prompted several Skra players to change their surroundings. Karol Kłos left the club after 13 years. The adventure was also completed by Mateusz Bieniek. Will Lomacz join these two? – The club’s situation is so complicated, there are so many unknowns that it’s hard to say anything. (…) At the moment I am not able to say. I don’t know if I’m staying. I don’t know if I’m leaving. For now, everything is “suspended”, because that’s how the club works now. I still have to wait, he continued.

This is not the end of bad news for Lomacz. The situation is getting more complicated every day. Many clubs already have their squad for the next season and the Polish representative must hurry to make a decision if he wants to leave Skra and join one of the leading teams. As reported by TVP Sport, one of the Brazilian clubs, which is allegedly interested in the playmaker, can give a helping hand.

Łomacz wants to play at the European Championships

Łomacz also hopes to be called up to the Polish national team, with which he has already won, among others world championship and vice-championship, bronze medal of the European Championship and silver of the Nations League. He will receive them when he plays regularly at a top club. However, it seems that currently Skra does not guarantee him such opportunities. One of the most important volleyball events this year will be the European Championships – scheduled for August 28 – September 16.