The female jumpers were the first to check the facilities, which in a few days will be the arena of the fight for medals of the world championships in Planica. They competed in three training series, won by Anna Odine Stroem from Norway and Canadian Alexandria Loutitt. The former turned out to be the best in as many as two trainings – the first and the third, and Loutitt took the first position in the second of Tuesday’s series.

Konderla’s solid jumps. Released third series

Polish ski jumpers also took part in the trainings. The best one throughout the day was definitely Nicole Konderla. She only jumped in two series, but she made two solid jumps in them and could save herself a bit later. In the first training she took 34th place after jumping 89.5 meters, and in the second she improved and was 25th after jumping 93 meters.

The remaining three Polish women were in the top five of the results. Kinga Rajda finished training in 41st, 45th and 53rd place, Paulina Cieślar was 46th, 50th and 45th, and Anna Twardosz took 55th, 54th and again 55th position.

After the jumps, the players emphasized that the facility is fully ready for competition. – The facility was prepared very nicely. The conditions were not favorable, but equal for everyone and similar, so it was fine – Anna Twardosz pointed out.

Paulina Cieślar was also satisfied with the first test of a normal facility in Planica. – The jump is amazing. Well prepared as always here. Great – assessed the Polish woman.

Poles jumped steadily. “I’m glad there’s not a big shot”

Twardosz has already played in Oberstdorf and has some experience, familiarity with the world championships, although he says that in Planica he does not feel it at all. – I still feel like it’s my first championship. And it’s amazing for me to be here.”

How does he evaluate his jumps – on 78, 76 and 79.5 meters? – It was three quite similar attempts, but I lack confidence in flight. I lose a lot there. What I am currently presenting on the hill is still not my hundred percent – explains Twardosz.

In the case of Cieślar, repeatability is the most important thing at her disposal. – I’m glad that there is not much spread in the distances. It’s not 83 and 73 or, as it used to be at competitions, I was able to make a jump that differed from the best by as much as 20 meters. I’ve been lacking stability all winter. It is known that these are not super jumps on the podium, but I didn’t really look at the results. I know what I have to do and how to work, so I will try to jump like that. And in fact, on Tuesday she reached 83.5, 81 and 83 meters.

Ambitious goals of Polish women at the World Cup. She is the best “30” and jumping in every competition

What are the goals of the players? – I came here to enter the top 30 – says Anna Twardosz. Boldly. “It may be hard to achieve, but it’s realistic and I think we can do it.” Of course, I would like to have even more, but maybe in a few years – he adds.

– I would like to jump in every competition, every day, because it’s not cool to go to competitions and sit in a hotel. We’ll see what these starts will bring – points out Paulina Cieślar. These words mean that she also has the ambition to jump in the mixed doubles competition, and this means a small duel with Kinga Rajda, who has been the number two strength of Polish women’s jumping until now. On Tuesday, Rajda jumped 250 meters – 83.5, 86 and 80.5 meters. This is 2.5 meters further than Cieślar collected in total.

On Wednesday, the players will qualify for the first competition at the World Championships, which is scheduled a day later. Official practice will start at 3:00 p.m., with qualifying an hour and a half later.