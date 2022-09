Fratelli d’Italia flies, Lega and Forza Italia disappoint. The dem stop below 20%, the comeback succeeds at the M5S. Salvini: “The data does not satisfy but we will be protagonists”. Calenda: “Now build a pole of good governance”. More Europe calls for a recount of votes. Lollobrigida (FdI): “The Constitution is beautiful but it is also 70 years old”. Today’s news in real time