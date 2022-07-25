Rome, 25 July 2022 – First indications from political polls after the events of the last days. Promoted on Draghi government for the majority of Italians (57%), but the voters are divided in half on the choice of the premier of resign and go to the early voting. And in particular the elections already on 25 September are deemed a negative event for Italy for 42% of Lega and Forza Italia voters. To date the voting intentions they see FdI as the first party with 23.8% followed by the Pd with 22.5%. On the preferences of the future premierthe name of Giorgia Meloni it is indicated by 86% of center-right voters.

This is the photograph that emerges from poll made by the research institute Quorum/YouTrend per Sky Tg24 released today by the all news channel. The survey also shows who were, for the Italians, the responsible for the government crisis (Giuseppe Conte for 41.1%) and early elections (Giuseppe Conte, for 29%, Mario Draghi for 17.2%, Matteo Salvini for 11.1%)

For the survey, the figures in which people still place more confidence I am the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella (64%) e Mario Draghi (54%). Followed by: Giorgia Meloni (38.75), Silvio Berlusconi (34.3%), Giuseppe Conte (30.7%), Matteo Salvini (30.4%), Enrico Letta (25%), Luigi Di Maio (22%) ) and Matteo Renzi (15.5%).

The parties

Regarding voting intentions, FdI stood at 23.8%, on Pd al 22,5%, la Lega records a 13.4% while the M5s drops below 10% (9.8%). FI gets 8.3%, Action and + Europe il 4,9%, Italian Left / Green Europe reaches 4.2% e Together for the Future (Luigi Di Maio) 2.6%. In the end, ItalExit is at 2%, Italy Viva at 1.8% e Article 1 – MDP all’1,6%.

While on the front of the coalitions, voting intentions indicate the coalition of center right steadily around 45%, a result that can also be reached by a large coalition of center left with the M5s which, however, would not seem to be appreciated by the voters of individual parties. The majority of M5s voters would like the party to go alone (56.6%), and the same goes for the Democratic Party with respect to the alliance with the center (50.4%). It should be noted that on the part of the Pd electorate the alliance with the M5S is still the least welcome option (12.4%), better to go alone (25.4%). Center-right voters believe 86% that Giorgia Meloni may be a good Prime Minister

In the hypothesis of the absence of a post-vote majority, for the Italians the Prime Minister should become the leader of the first party (23.8%), a figure supported by a large majority of national unity (17.9%), The leader of the most voted party within the most voted coalition (17.6%), we should go back to voting (17 %), finally a figure supported by some parties that were not allies in the elections for 4.5%

Survey of 1,000 interviews carried out between 22 and 23 July 2022 on a representative sample of the Italian population, divided by gender and age shares, stratified by qualification and Istat distribution of residence. The general margin of error is +/- 3.1%, with a 95% confidence interval.