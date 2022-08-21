Original title: Polkanova of the European Table Tennis Championships received the retirement gift and won the double gold in women’s singles

On the evening of August 21, Beijing time, the 2022 European Table Tennis Championships entered the men’s and women’s singles finals. In the first women’s singles gold medal match, Germany’s Nina Mittham retired due to injury when she scored 0-2 in the third game and 0-3 in the third game, so Polkanova from Austria won the match. Personal second gold in this event. Three days ago she won the women’s doubles title with Romania’s Szokos.

In the first game, Polkanova scored a three-point lead and entered the middle game. Since then, she has always taken the initiative. Although her opponent has twice reduced the point difference to only 1 point, in the end it was the Austrians who laughed 11-9. at last.

In the ex-situ battle with Mittham, Polkanova won 9 consecutive points and finally won the game 11-2. The German has since been able to return to the field after a lengthy medical suspension.

At the start of the third game, the Austrians led 3-0. At this time, Mittham couldn’t hold on any longer and could only announce his retirement. After the game, both of them were in tears.

