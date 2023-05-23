Home » Polleres and Fara are canceled for the Linz Grand Prix
Polleres and Fara are canceled for the Linz Grand Prix

Polleres and Fara are canceled for the Linz Grand Prix

Michaela Polleres and Aaron Fara, who came third in the World Championships, are injured from the Austrian team for the Grand Prix in Linz (from Thursday). Polleres from Lower Austria has suffered from a collateral ligament injury in his right knee since the Grand Slam in Antalya, while Fara from Vienna injured his thigh flexor and ribs during the World Cup in Doha. “The renewed risk of injury would simply be too great,” said Austria’s head coach Yvonne Snir-Bönisch.

Among the nearly 500 athletes from 75 nations, despite the strong international line-up and despite the Polleres-Out, Shamil Borchashvili, an athlete from the Austrian Judo Association (ÖJV), is the number one seed, and 39 other local heroes are also named. Among them the four-time Olympian Sabrina Filzmoser, the Upper Austrian who has been ÖJV Vice President since 2021, will say her final farewell to the national team on Thursday.

