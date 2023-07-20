Polti returns to cycling with Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador – Sport Marketing News

complexion, leader in steam applications for ironing and cleaning in the home and professional sector, returns to cycling with Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador, sponsoring their professional cycling team, under 23 and junior teams for the next three seasonsuntil 2026. A support that consolidates and gives continuity to the cycling project, which represents the return of a historic company like Polti to sport and which will allow Alberto to follow up on projects linked to the “Fundación Contador”.

Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador are proud to welcome the new sponsor starting from 2024. Polti thus returns to the world of international cycling, a sport in which it was the absolute protagonist for 17 years (from 1983 to 2000), giving its name to the Italian team Team Polti, which participated in the Giro d’Italia managing to win the general classification and 12 stage victories, a jersey cyclamen and a shirt intergiro; he also participated 7 times in the Tour de France with 5 stage victories, winning a jersey then and also at the Vuelta a España, where he came close to the podium. Team Polti has also won a track world championship and classic monuments such as the Tour of Flanders, the Liege Bastogne Liege and the Giro di Lombardia.

The return of a historic name, enriched by a renewed corporate vision, represents a project that will be promoted through the teams. The goal is to create a sense of pride, synergy and participation between all the parties involved: Polti, which will increase its visibility by engaging its consumers at an international level and the cycling teams, which, through their performances, will be bearers of the shared values ​​in competitions.

Ivan Basso: “Not all sponsors are created equal. There are sponsors who come to write new stories and sponsors who come to bring exciting new chapters to life. I am proud that the Polti family has entrusted us with the responsibility and honor of continuing the unforgettable pages in the history of cycling that their name has written in past years.”.

Alberto counter: “It is great news that a company with Polti’s tradition is returning to cycling and trusting our project. It’s nice to see how a sponsor who made you vibrate with a cycling team that put on a lot of show is now on your team jersey. It is a great motivation and allows us to continue growing in the long term with a three-year agreement and to already form a great team for 2024. We can work according to our philosophy, step by step, applying our experience and our values. We are confident that we can demonstrate all of this on the road.”

Frank Accountant: “Polti is the partner we needed to give continuity to our project. I believe that, from now on, we will really start growing with the big goals we have set ourselves and with the guarantee of their support for the next three years. I am really proud of this partnership, because I believe we have created a project that truly deserves their interest and support. We share the same values ​​and goals, so it will be a very fruitful union for both parties”.

Francesca Polti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polti SpAdeclares: “Renovating while maintaining the values ​​of the past, those handed down by the family, is my vision of the future. Polti’s return to cycling aims to represent this vision and create an authentic synergy of values ​​with a cycling team that has a project capable of supporting Polti’s goals, a company in constant evolution. My father is passionate about this sport, he has had a strong bond with the teams, with the managers and with the riders who have given him a lot of satisfaction: he is ready to support the team by building on his experience and the passion he has always had for cycling”.