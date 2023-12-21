Home » Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions
Sports

Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions

by admin
Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions

With a 104:113 win against the Denver Nuggets, the Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time).

Jakob Pöltl had four points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the duel with the defending champion. The 28-year-old Viennese was on the floor for 19:21 minutes.

Denver was the dominant team for long stretches. The Nuggets were ahead 61:44 at halftime and 85:64 two and a half minutes before the end of the third period. Toronto got within 99:94, but the reigning champion, led by two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic with 31 points and 15 rebounds, had the final say.

Scottie Barnes was the strongest player for the Canadians with 30 points and ten rebounds. “Great energy, and the bench players brought us back into the game after the break, but 21 points behind was too much,” said Pöltl. The next difficult task awaits him and his colleagues on Friday with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors’ upcoming opponent defeated the Western Conference leader, the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 127:113, the reigning “MVP” Joel Embiid stood out. The center scored 51 points and twelve rebounds.

More in addition to the National Basketball Association

See also  The point in Padua satisfies Di Carlo: «We looked for the victory throughout the match»

You may also like

The 2023 Badminton World Tour Finals concluded and...

Vladimir Gutiérrez focused on MLB

Bonga and Ibaka protagonists, Bayern Munich victorious over...

La Liga – Roberto doubles Barcelona 3-2 Almeria,...

Atlanta SIGNED pitcher from Arizona and KBO

Milan, Bennacer: “Ibrahimovic has a winning mentality, he...

The Asian Cup will use semi-automatic offside recognition...

Nice runner-up to PSG at the break, Lyon...

Luis Jiménez, the unexpected reinforcement of Cruz Azul...

Football marketing, where do the top Italian teams’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy