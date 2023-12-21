Pöltl and Toronto are defeated by defending champions

With a 104:113 win against the Denver Nuggets, the Toronto Raptors suffered another defeat in the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Wednesday (local time).

Jakob Pöltl had four points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the duel with the defending champion. The 28-year-old Viennese was on the floor for 19:21 minutes.

Denver was the dominant team for long stretches. The Nuggets were ahead 61:44 at halftime and 85:64 two and a half minutes before the end of the third period. Toronto got within 99:94, but the reigning champion, led by two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic with 31 points and 15 rebounds, had the final say.

Scottie Barnes was the strongest player for the Canadians with 30 points and ten rebounds. “Great energy, and the bench players brought us back into the game after the break, but 21 points behind was too much,” said Pöltl. The next difficult task awaits him and his colleagues on Friday with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Raptors’ upcoming opponent defeated the Western Conference leader, the Minnesota Timberwolves. At 127:113, the reigning “MVP” Joel Embiid stood out. The center scored 51 points and twelve rebounds.

