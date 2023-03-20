After three consecutive wins in the National Basketball Association (NBA), the Toronto Raptors have lost again. The Canadians with Jakob Pöltl lost on Sunday (local time) at leader Milwaukee Bucks after an exciting game 111:118. The center from Vienna recorded 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks. He was in action for 31:07 minutes.

Toronto only had to admit defeat to the currently best team in the league in the final quarter. After three sections still 95:89 ahead, the last twelve minutes were lost with 16:29. Pöltl scored half of his team’s points in this phase. Center Brook Lopez was unstoppable with the Bucks, recording 17 of his 26 total points in the fourth quarter alone. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo ended the game with a triple-double from 22 points, 13 rebounds and ten assists.

The Raptors were led by Fred VanVleet with 23 and OG Anunoby with 22. Four games in a row are now waiting for the Canadians, who are strong at home, in their own arena. It kicks off on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers, who are trying to keep their distance in the fight for a place in the play-in tournament.

Victory for Los Angeles Lakers

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Brooklyn Nets 108-102 away, with Nikola Jokic recording 22 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists in triple double digits for the 28th time this season. Austin Reaves led the Los Angeles Lakers to a career-best 35 points in a 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic. The Phoenix Suns lost 120-124 at the Oklahoma City Thunder despite 46 points from Devin Booker. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander marked 40 points for the hosts.

More see National Basketball Association