Jakob Pöltl reached 1,000 points for the Toronto Raptors in the National Basketball Association (NBA) regular season on Friday (local time). After four points in the sovereign 118:97 against the latecomer Detroit Pistons, the 27-year-old from Vienna is now exactly in four figures. He also recorded eleven rebounds, two steals and two blocks as well as an assist in 28:12 minutes on the floor.

The Toronto Raptors have a good chance of making the NBA play-in. The ninth-ranked Canadians have a three-game lead in the Eastern Conference over the Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards, who are currently outside the postseason ranks of 11th and 12th, respectively.

The Raptors (36-38 victories) are close to eighth and the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) are closing in, with the Chicago Bulls lurking behind Toronto. The top six of each conference are fixed in the playoffs, the teams in seventh and eighth place have two chances in the play-in. The ninth- and tenth-placed teams cannot afford to lose and must win two games to advance to the playoffs.

