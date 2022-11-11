Nothing to do for Tavagnacco: in fact, the professional players of Pomigliano proved to be too strong in the match valid for the second day of the group stage of the Italian Cup, a match staged yesterday in Friuli, on the lawn of the Comunale. 6-1 the score gained at the end of a match in which the whole category that now separates the yellow and blue from the Campania Serie A club has emerged.

Different, for the occasion, the second lines deployed in the starting eleven by mister Recent, with the Catalan bomber Diaz Ferrer preserved from a meeting with the outcome, in fact, already written. Thus, the visiting team took the stage, kept at bay by the Friulians only during the first half hour of the game. Prelude to the 0-1 grenade, the crossbar caught by Rabot, on a free kick. At 37 ‘, then, Sangare manages to carry on his unmarking and then find the winning diagonal.

Di Martinez, therefore, the doubling, complete with dribbling on the far defender Girardi. In the second half, the

Tavagnacco presses, captures an upright and shortens thanks to the neo-entry De Matteis, good at exploiting an uncertainty of the Campania rearguard. Pomigliano’s reply is vehement: Martinez breaks through again in the 61st minute, also finding his own hat-trick a few minutes later.

There is therefore glory also for Amorim Dias and Ferrario. After the fleeting interlude of the Cup – the 1-2 home match with Napoli had arrived on the first day – Tavagnacco can pour their thoughts on the championship. Without haste, however: on the weekend, in fact, the cadet tournament will observe a rest session.

As a result, we are back on the pitch on Sunday 20 November, when Donda and her teammates will face off against Ravenna at home.