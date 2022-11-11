Home Sports Pomigliano too strong, Tavagnacco defeated
Sports

Pomigliano too strong, Tavagnacco defeated

by admin
Pomigliano too strong, Tavagnacco defeated

Nothing to do for Tavagnacco: in fact, the professional players of Pomigliano proved to be too strong in the match valid for the second day of the group stage of the Italian Cup, a match staged yesterday in Friuli, on the lawn of the Comunale. 6-1 the score gained at the end of a match in which the whole category that now separates the yellow and blue from the Campania Serie A club has emerged.

Different, for the occasion, the second lines deployed in the starting eleven by mister Recent, with the Catalan bomber Diaz Ferrer preserved from a meeting with the outcome, in fact, already written. Thus, the visiting team took the stage, kept at bay by the Friulians only during the first half hour of the game. Prelude to the 0-1 grenade, the crossbar caught by Rabot, on a free kick. At 37 ‘, then, Sangare manages to carry on his unmarking and then find the winning diagonal.

Di Martinez, therefore, the doubling, complete with dribbling on the far defender Girardi. In the second half, the

Tavagnacco presses, captures an upright and shortens thanks to the neo-entry De Matteis, good at exploiting an uncertainty of the Campania rearguard. Pomigliano’s reply is vehement: Martinez breaks through again in the 61st minute, also finding his own hat-trick a few minutes later.

There is therefore glory also for Amorim Dias and Ferrario. After the fleeting interlude of the Cup – the 1-2 home match with Napoli had arrived on the first day – Tavagnacco can pour their thoughts on the championship. Without haste, however: on the weekend, in fact, the cadet tournament will observe a rest session.

See also  Play off draws for the Pavia teams on Tuesday

As a result, we are back on the pitch on Sunday 20 November, when Donda and her teammates will face off against Ravenna at home.

You may also like

Pride Scotti Pavia, overturns Borgomanero and returns to...

Milan, Maldini Jr and Colombo grow up: the...

Rome, Mourinho Pied Piper. Dotto’s analysis

The Chinese men’s basketball team announced the 12-man...

Nba, results: Dallas with Washington, Atlanta ok with...

Volleyball – Women’s Volleyball Super League: Jiangsu Zhongtian...

Public transport strike of 11 November: timetables and...

Ancelotti: 55 red cards in 14 rounds: La...

Casteggio grinds every goal and assists record, Rebecchi...

Absolute swimming, world passes for Miressi and Conte...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy