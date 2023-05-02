I came, I saw, I conquered (literally I came, I saw, I won) is the phrase with which, according to Plutarch, Gaius Julius Caesar announced the extraordinary victory won on August 2, 47 BC against the army of Pharnace in Pontus, in Anatolia. The choreography of the Pompeian ultras was inspired and created around this sentence on the occasion of the play-off semi-final against Albanova valid for accessing the Serie D championship. A flag in the center represents a gladiator celebrating a victory, with further reference and reference to the “very well known” Pompeian history closely linked to the amphitheater still today among the most visited city monuments within the famous excavations. Above the gladiator the above phrase and below the banner “Let’s believe”, with the D highlighted in a different color to make the coveted goal even clearer. All this is accompanied by a beautiful red and blue flag and a series of torches and smoke bombs which further amplify the impact of this setting.

The support proper, on the other hand, is at a high level throughout the match, with the whole sector participating constantly and with a lot of enthusiasm, among these many very young people also stand out who – with a lot of passion – enjoy giving a hand to the ultras group. At times, the involvement overflows even in the other two sectors of the system, managing to give a real boost to the team.

In the second half, a small but physiological period of decline in cheering, conditioned above all by the tension due to the very high stakes, but then the ultras take the situation back in hand and give the team that extra emotional support that helps them win and with this, indirectly make the whole stadium rejoice. The so-called 12th man on the pitch is sometimes a tangible reality much more than a simple cliché.

The match on the field was resolved after extra time, with a 2-0 that generated the irrepressible enthusiasm of the whole stadium, complete with fireworks on the sidelines and virtual hugs between the team and the fans. The next step is the regional final against Ercolanese. In the overall picture, the only drawback is the absence of organized cheering in the away sector.

Emilio Celotto