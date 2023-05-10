Pompeii-Herculaneum: the derby of the excavations that is worth the D

Great atmosphere at the “Bellucci” in Pompeii for the play-off final of the championship of Excellence.

The facility in the Marian city is practically sold out (about 650 spectators) and the away sector, despite only 50 tickets available, is full of color and passion. The two cities that host the most visited archaeological excavations in Italy face each other, for which reason this match has been renamed as the “derby of the excavations”. The support is excellent in both sectors, the locals accompany the players’ entrance with red and blue cards throughout the stadium and with fireworks that launch smoke into the air creating very high trails, all of course with a predominant red and blue. In the meantime the guests sing at the top of their voice, also resorting to a more sparing use of pyrotechnics, with a classic smoke bomb.

The Pompeians, in addition to showing off pyrotechnic material in profusion, also display the “Fight and win” banner to push the team by any means, with color, with heat, with the sung or written word. In short, it is a race to be won at all costs, leaving no stone unturned to do so

The people of Herculaneum, if they may seem a little more sober in impact, as well as also displaying an inciting banner for the team, then make themselves heard with a lot of voice and an overall beautiful and constant cheer. The match on the pitch rewards them and sees their team go through with a goal in the first half, an event that if it clearly warms the hearts of the visiting fans, who turn up the volume further, does not break the hosts whose cheering continues as if it were not nothing happened.

In the second half the banner was displayed by the Pompeians: “Free sectors”, with clear reference and dutiful criticism of those who ordered that only 50 tickets be granted to fans of the nearby host city.

In the middle of the second half, a very dubious goal against Pompeii was disallowed, but the ultras didn’t get demoralized and immediately afterwards they left with a mega-red and blue smoke that reduced the visibility of the field to the point of forcing the referee to interrupt the match for a few minutes.

The closer the end of the match gets, the more the guests, anticipating the sweet taste of victory, turn up the volume of cheering, while the decrease of the hosts is inversely proportional and physiological.

At the triple whistle the match ends and at the same time the guest party begins, while the Pompeians still thank their players for their commitment and for bringing them one step away from a historic goal

for the city of Pompeii. In the first year in which great football and organized cheering have made their return to the city. Remaining firm in one’s intentions, these are exactly the foundations for building something important and lasting.

Emilio Celotto