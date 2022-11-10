Home Sports Ponomar, from Ukraine to the jump in the World Tour: Arkea awaits him
Born in 2002, Andrii raced with Gianni Savio’s Hopper-Androni Drone: his father, a military man, was called to fight

Another ‘boy’ from Gianni Savio’s team lands on the World Tour. He is Ukrainian Andrii Ponomar, born in 2002, national champion of his country in 2021 and whose family, despite himself, was involved in the ongoing war: his father in fact he is military at the front. Ponomar, followed by the expert Biella agent Giuseppe Acquadro, will in fact move to Arkea Samsic, fresh from the World Tour in 2023. Also in light of the fact that Gianni Savio’s Drone Hopper-Androni will not continue in the professional category due to difficulties financial statements of the main sponsor. The list of talents who have reached the top category after a passage to Savio’s court is long: remaining in recent years, the leading name is Egan Bernal, who has won both the Giro and the Tour. But then we can remember Masnada, Ballerini, Piccolo, Cepeda and many others. Including, now, Ponomar.

