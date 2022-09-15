OVEN

The 31st edition of the Forno-Milani “Sergio con noi”, a race organized by Libertas Forno and dedicated to Sergio Benetti was literally dominated by the athletes of the Pont Saint Martin podium, who monopolized the podium with Fabio Novaria (winner in 27 ’56 ” ), who preceded Joseph Philippot (28 ’50 “) and Alessandro Nicco (28′ 57”); only fourth the first athlete from the Canavesano Running Circuit, Paolo Pescetto, home athlete, who finished the test in 29 ’14. In the top ten also the first woman at the finish line, Luisa Rocchia (Polisportiva Valmalone), ninth overall in 30′ 38 “.

To signal once again the large representation of the Polisportiva Bairese (27 athletes out of a total of 130 participants), which was even more numerous than the organizing company.

After Thursday’s race in Forno, the runners challenged each other again on Sunday in Moncrivello: among the Canavese vineyards, GPD Aldo Berardo was the protagonist, who in addition to organizing the test, placed the winner Vezio Bozza and the runner-up Marcol Gulmini on the podium. , who recorded times of 31 ’09 “and 31′ 45”.

Third place for Luca Mazzone (Uisp Amatori Sport), in 33 ’25 ”. In the women’s field, superlative performance by Federica Barailler (Atletica Cogne Aosta), ninth overall in 35 ’31 ”.

Excellent participation: 149 members, with the Durbano Gas Energy Rivarolo 77 which, for once, snatched the scepter of the largest company from the Polisportiva Bairese, albeit by a whisker: 26 the “durbanini”, 24 the representatives of Bairo.

On Sunday we run in Campo Canavese: the “Tour of the Campesi hills” is scheduled to fight: 8.4 km to cover, starting at 9.45 am. –

