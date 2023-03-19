Midweek championship round, the match in question, in order not to miss anything, is brought forward to 18:00 so it is easy to understand how uncomfortable the away match is from an organizational point of view. Fortunately, the kilometers that separate the two centers are not many, which is why a large number of fans from Reggio Emilia can be expected. After all, the team is at the top of the standings, despite the recent misstep at home against Entella, however the Reggio players are part of that lot of supporters who in recent years, to the detriment of the further crackdown adopted by the State, have known raise their heads and opt for decisions that have turned out to be successful, proof of which are the numbers they manage to bring home but also and above all away from the friendly walls.

For the occasion, the grenades fill the two segments of the host sectors of the Mannucci of Pontedera, on one side le Square teston the other the Vandelli group, a division that is more on paper than non-structural given that the two souls of support travel on the same wavelength, singing the same choirs in support of the direction. By now the flags have returned to being appreciated in many Italian curves, behind or almost those with only the club colors, today it is preferred to have this or that design printed directly by specialized companies in order to have a certainly quality product, even if it is a little lacking that healthy spirit of sacrifice in starting to draw on a surface that presents some difficulties. The inhabitants of Reggio show off some beautiful flags, perhaps also favored by the symbolism adopted by the Square test which is particularly captivating as well as the font used for the writing on the banner. Aesthetically little to complain, the Reggio players color the sector worthily and also on a vocal level they are continuous, perhaps in some situations there was a lack of vivacity but ultimately the contribution to the team lasted from the first to the last minute.

Although the match ended in a stalemate, there were plenty of chances to score, the visitors missed a penalty in the first few minutes of the match and found themselves leading by one man due to a red card but not they found their way to the goal. The end result is not appreciated by a rather large part of granata fans, who contest the players with words and gestures, while there are those who still prefer applause. Going back to the initial speech, if we want to talk about split, this final is the only one I perceive, daughter of the moment and of a particularly pyrotechnic match finale.

Landlords who, as usual, are in the north steps, form a group and support the team, there is no shortage of commitment and stubbornness but this afternoon there is some absence of too much certainly attributable to a day and time that is not exactly comfortable. On Tuesdays at 18:00, playing a third series match doesn’t seem like the right choice to me.

Valerio Poli