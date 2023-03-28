Original title: Poole’s 27 points and key mistakes ruined the game. The Warriors lost the Timberwolves and missed the opportunity to advance to 5

In today’s NBA regular season, the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Warriors 99-96 and won three consecutive victories. The Timberwolves temporarily rose to seventh in the Western Conference with 38 wins and 37 losses. The Warriors still rank sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 39 wins and 37 losses, but the current ranking is not stable.

In the last game, Curry and Poole teamed up, the Warriors defeated the 76ers at home, while the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Eagles.

Warriors’ starters: Di Vincenzo, Curry, Green, Thompson, Looney. Minnesota starting lineup: McDaniels, Towns, Gobert, Edwards, Conley.

In the first quarter, Green scored a throw and the Warriors took the lead. After Conley hit a three-pointer, the Timberwolves led by 6 points. Curry hit a three-pointer, the Timberwolves’ offense declined, and the two sides were biting the score. Towns made a counter-basket, and Prince returned to the defense and slapped Poole’s face with his palm, receiving a first-degree flagrant foul. Poole made consecutive free throws to tie the score, and the two sides tied at 29, ending the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Towns and Reed fired inside and outside, each scoring three points, and the Timberwolves regained the lead. Poole made a foul and scored a free throw in return. After that, Walker hit a three-pointer, and the Timberwolves played a wave of 16-4 to lead by 12 points. Green hit a three-pointer for the team to stop the bleeding, and the Timberwolves suddenly misfired. With Curry’s three-pointer into the net, the Warriors once again led the score 15-0. Edwards made a free throw and at halftime, the Timberwolves trailed the Warriors 53-55.

In the second half, the offensive state of the two teams was sluggish. Di Vincenzo made an empty cut and the Warriors took a weak lead. Gobert also received a first-degree flagrant foul for over-defending Green. Edwards made two breakthroughs in a row, and the Timberwolves finally broke the scoring shortage and completed the overtake. Anderson made a super long three-pointer. Subsequently, Curry and Rooney cooperated exquisitely to give a five-point response, and the Warriors regained the lead. However, the Timberwolves did not panic. Towns and McLaughlin each scored three points, and then Prince scored 2+1, and the Timberwolves led by 7 points. Poole counted down and hit a three-pointer to stop the bleeding. At the end of the three quarters, the Warriors trailed the Timberwolves 73-77.

In the final quarter, Poole made consecutive free throws, and the Warriors were only 1 point behind. Then Reed made another three-pointer, the Timberwolves further widened the point difference, and Clay made a three-pointer from the outside, allowing the Warriors to overtake the score. After that, Towns regained the lead with a key three-pointer, but Poole immediately responded with a three-pointer. The Timberwolves trailed by 2 points. After that, the situation of the game became dramatic. Poole made a key mistake, McDaniels made 1 of 2 free throws, the Warriors trailed by 3 points, and Curry missed a three-pointer, ruining the Warriors’ last hope. In the end, the game ended and the Timberwolves narrowly beat the Warriors. In this game, the Warriors Curry played 36 minutes, 8 of 23 shots, 4 of 13 three-pointers, 20 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists. Poole played 30 minutes, 8 of 16 shots, 3 of 8 three-pointers, 8 of 9 free throws, 27 points and 4 rebounds. See also How should KD Irving's most powerful duo attack the Green Army's defense? _Nets_Durant_Uduka Timberwolves Towns played 32 minutes, 5 of 16 shots, 4 of 9 three-pointers, 14 points and 5 rebounds. Edwards played 34 minutes, 5 of 14 shots, 2 of 8 three-pointers, 1 of 2 free throws, 13 points and 4 rebounds. Reid played 20 minutes, 10 of 17 shots, 3 of 5 three-pointers, 23 points and 6 rebounds.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: