On January 26, Beijing time, the 2022-23 NBA regular season continued, with the Golden State Warriors playing at home against the Memphis Grizzlies. At the end of the game, the Warriors narrowly beat the Grizzlies 122-120, and Jordan Poole completed a layup and a quasi lore.

Focus players:

For the Warriors, Stephen Curry scored 34 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals, but he was expelled in the final quarter because he was dissatisfied with Poole’s hasty shot and threw the braces. In addition, he also passed the 21,000-point milestone in this game. Poole scored 21 points, 5 rebounds and 7 assists. At the last moment of the game, he made up for it and completed a layup quasi lore.

Other player stats:

For the Warriors, Klay Thompson had 24 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Kuminga had 13 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists, Drummond Green had 8 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 blocks, Di Vincenzo had 8 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists , Kevin Looney 4 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, Anthony Lamb 5 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Jamek Green 5 points and 2 rebounds.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant had 29 points, 4 rebounds, 13 assists and 2 steals, Desmond Bain had 20 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Brandon Clark had 19 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. 17 points and 6 rebounds, Dillon Brooks 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, Aldama 13 points and 3 rebounds, Tyrus Jones 7 points and 5 assists.

Specific scores: 22-24, 32-29, 42-37, 24-32 (Grizzlies first).

Game review:

In the first quarter, Poole succeeded in a jumper and the Warriors took the lead. But soon, Brandon Clark made a layup and scored 2+1, and the Grizzlies returned. Since then, Bain and Dillon scored consecutive points, and the Grizzlies have a slight advantage on the court. Curry made a layup and passed the 21,000-point milestone in his career. Clay also hit a three-pointer and a jumper, and the Warriors evened the difference. In the latter part of this quarter, the offensive efficiency of both teams has declined. On the Warriors side, Di Vincenzo scored a three-pointer, and on the Grizzlies side, Xavier Tillman also made an empty layup. Poole hit a three-pointer, and after the single quarter, the Warriors temporarily lead 24-22.

In the second quarter, the game was still very stalemate. Jalen Jackson made 2 of 2 free throws for fouls, and Bain also made a layup; looking back, Curry made 3 of 3 free throws for outside fouls, and Di Vincenzo also made a three-pointer. The Warriors Continue to maintain a slight advantage. Afterwards, the two sides continued to see-saw. At the end of the quarter, Rooney made a tip-up and Kuminga scored a three-pointer. The Warriors still maintained a 5-point advantage. The Grizzlies responded calmly. At the end of this quarter, Clark assisted Aldama to hit a three-pointer. Immediately, Curry responded with an unconventional throw. But before the Warriors’ defense recovered, Morant had rushed to the frontcourt with the ball to complete a layup. After halftime, the Grizzlies temporarily lead 54-53.

After changing sides, Kuminga made a dunk, Curry also made a free throw, and Clay scored a three-pointer. The Warriors briefly regained their advantage. But after that, Morant succeeded in a three-point jumper, Brooks made 2 of 2 free throws, and the Grizzlies once again overtook the score. In the middle of the three quarters, Morant made a layup and the Grizzlies had led by 10 points. But the Warriors were tenacious enough. In the latter part of this quarter, Di Vincenzo made a layup, Curry hit a three-pointer, and scored a difficult 3+1, and the point difference was evened out again. Entering the end of the third quarter, Morant made 2 of 2 free throws and Bain jumped into the net. After three quarters, the Grizzlies continued to lead 96-90.

In the final quarter, the Grizzlies continued to maintain their advantage. In the middle of this quarter, Aldama made a tip-up, and the point difference once reached 10 points. But after that, Clay hit a three-pointer, and the Warriors began to counterattack. After that, Curry broke out suddenly. He scored 10 points in a row to lead the Warriors to a climax. In the last 2 minutes of this quarter, after Curry fouled outside and made three free throws, the Warriors have overtaken the score. However, after that, there was an accident on the field. Curry was expelled by the referee because he was dissatisfied with Poole’s hasty three-pointer and threw the braces. Next, the Grizzlies seized the opportunity and Morant made a layup to even out the difference. When chasing the dream, he made 1 of 2 free throws and made 1 of 2 free throws. The Warriors led by 1 point.

In the decisive stage, Morant made 2 of 2 free throws, allowing the Grizzlies to overtake by 1 point. But soon, Clay’s three-pointer regained the advantage for the Warriors. After that, Morant assisted Clark for a dunk, and the two sides tied and it was about to enter overtime. But then, Poole made up for his mistakes and became the savior hero. He forced a layup to complete the lore. In the end, after the game was over, the Warriors narrowly beat the Grizzlies 122-120, and Jordan Poole completed a layup and a quasi-lore.

Both starting lineups:

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Brandon Clarke, Desmond Bain, Ja Morant

Warriors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, Stephen Curry

