Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are solving it and we want a guarantee that the signal will be fine

It wasn’t much to watch and it was only the Czech play in the second and third period that was to blame. The broadcast of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Under-20 World Hockey Championship was accompanied by technical difficulties – the picture was torn and the signal dropped, which the spectators complained about in droves. Czech TV’s chief commentator Robert Záruba already stated on the X network that the situation is being resolved so that Wednesday’s duel against Norway will be of better quality.

