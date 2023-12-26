Home » Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are solving it and we want a guarantee that the signal will be fine
Sports

Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are solving it and we want a guarantee that the signal will be fine

by admin
Poor result and transmission. Zaruba: The technicians are solving it and we want a guarantee that the signal will be fine

It wasn’t much to watch and it was only the Czech play in the second and third period that was to blame. The broadcast of the match between the Czech Republic and Slovakia at the Under-20 World Hockey Championship was accompanied by technical difficulties – the picture was torn and the signal dropped, which the spectators complained about in droves. Czech TV’s chief commentator Robert Záruba already stated on the X network that the situation is being resolved so that Wednesday’s duel against Norway will be of better quality.

See also  Brandolin resigns as president of Coni Fvg and writes to Malagò: this is how sport is killed

You may also like

The first primary and secondary school golf campus...

double against Benzema’s team in the beating of...

War in Ukraine: tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov on...

Changes in U.S. stocks | Manchester United rose...

Football: Liverpool take top spot on Boxing Day

Los Angeles Dodgers REINFORCED infield with former New...

A late Christmas meal: impressive KRC Genk devours...

«Diagnosed 10 years ago». The interview – breaking...

Macau Snooker Masters Ding Junhui lost to Trump...

ONLINE: Newcastle knocked down his former striker. He...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy