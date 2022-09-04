Home Sports Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/three-pointers, now it’s closer to European basketball – yqqlm
Sports

Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/three-pointers, now it’s closer to European basketball – yqqlm

by admin
Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/three-pointers, now it’s closer to European basketball – yqqlm

Original title: Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/threes and now it is closer to European basketball

Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/threes, now it’s closer to European basketball

Live it, September 4th. Recently, Spurs coach Popovich appeared at the European Championship to watch the game and was interviewed by Sky Sports.

When talking about European basketball and the NBA, Popovich said: “Ten years ago, American basketball was all about three-pointers and dunks. On the other hand, in Europe, basketball is more about basic skills and movements. Players can play with or without the ball. Both keep running. I think the two styles of basketball were separate from each other before, but now the two are getting closer.

“We, especially the coaches and general managers, are starting to understand that. And with so many international players coming into the NBA, we’re seeing more and more players with great fundamentals, all-around skills, especially Shooting and self-discipline are also very good. That way, we realized we had to refocus on the fundamentals and focus on the fundamentals of the game.”

(Sean)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  The Nuorese in the second half hits three points from the playoffs

You may also like

Turkey, accusations against Georgia: ‘Brawl, attacked, video out...

Daje Udinese, the magical night of the bianconeri

Why did Vlahovic stay out in Florence? From...

De Ligt: “Inter always play the same way....

Us Open, Berrettini beats Davidovich Fokina and hits...

Verona-Sampdoria 2-1: Caputo, Doig, own goal by Audero...

Damian: After losing, we have to face the...

False start of the Dolomites, the Villafranca raises...

Mourning in the world of TV: Cesare Pompilio,...

Ljungberg: The Gunners will always compete for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy