Popovich: 10 years ago, American basketball was all about dunks/threes, now it’s closer to European basketball

Live it, September 4th. Recently, Spurs coach Popovich appeared at the European Championship to watch the game and was interviewed by Sky Sports.

When talking about European basketball and the NBA, Popovich said: “Ten years ago, American basketball was all about three-pointers and dunks. On the other hand, in Europe, basketball is more about basic skills and movements. Players can play with or without the ball. Both keep running. I think the two styles of basketball were separate from each other before, but now the two are getting closer.

“We, especially the coaches and general managers, are starting to understand that. And with so many international players coming into the NBA, we’re seeing more and more players with great fundamentals, all-around skills, especially Shooting and self-discipline are also very good. That way, we realized we had to refocus on the fundamentals and focus on the fundamentals of the game.”

