Popovici and Iffland triumph again at the Paris stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series – Sport Marketing News

The weekend just gone saw the show of Red Bull Cliff Diving enchant Paris and the thousands of spectators who have gathered along the Senna to admire the diving elite from great heights, right in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower. Constantin Popovici once again he gave his best, detaching his opponents by 59 points. The Ukrainian Oleksiy Prygorov took second place – his first World Series podium finish – while Nikita Fedotov he placed third.

“It’s a special day and I’m happy with the win in Paris. I’m training hard and the results are showing.” said the 34-year-old in contention for the title, who won with a similar result at the season opener two weeks ago in Boston.

No direct challenger has yet emerged for the champion, who already holds a 158-point lead in the World Series standings. Indeed, Gary Hunt (FRA), Aidan Heslop (GBR) and Catalin Preda (ROU) are still far from last year’s results.

For Prygorov, an Olympic medalist, the first ever podium in diving from great heights arrived. The 35-year-old Ukrainian, passed from being wildcard in 2017 y permanent diveris euphoric for the second place obtained: “It’s an incredible feeling, it’s as if I’ve been chasing the podium for five years, touching it every time. And finally, here in Paris, I have achieved it“.

Earning an extra 10 points for the best dive of the competition was David Colturi, who managed to get three 9.5s from the judges for his final performance with a river-slicing Reverse 2 Somersaults 4 Twists Free. The wildcard Americana confirmed its excellent state with a second and consecutive 7th place in the standings.

In the women’s race, the Iffland racks up a nine-game winning streak over two seasons – reaching 32nd overall win – once again keeping her fiercest Canadian rival at arm’s length Molly Carlson. The German Iris Schmidbauer he put on his career-best performance, taking his first podium finish.

The challenge between the two athletes ended on the last dive from the 21m platform, with the six-time champion knowing she had to maintain a 0.5 point lead over her opponent. Carlson managed 7.5 points for her final performance, while Iffland managed 9 points, for an overall margin of 11 points.

“This is exactly how I wanted to start the season. Starting big and having the margin to play in the end. Today I knew I had to come here and have a good dive, because I had a very low difficulty rating. For this I had to fight. However, when I was on the platform, I gathered all my strength and tried to stay focused, but at the same time enjoy the experience“, said Rhiannan Iffland, who to date has twenty-one victories in the last twenty-two stages.

For the ladies it was Molly Carlson who got an extra 10 points, thanks to a Reverse 2 Somersaults Tuck made in the first round. Now Carlson has an 80-point gap to Iffland in the overall standings.

Meanwhile, third-placed Schmidbauer was overcome with emotion after securing her first podium finish with the best dive of the day: “It’s been a dream for a long time. I worked hard to crown it and missed the podium a couple of times – once by just 0.1 points. I did it in front of the Eiffel Tower“.

From Paris the Red Bull Cliff Diving elite will fly to Polignano a Mare, one of the most iconic locations of the World Series. Known as the European homeland of cliff diving, the Italian town will welcome the athletes for the tenth time.

Eyes on the young blue athletes: Elisa Cosettiathlete from Trieste confirmed wildcard of the World Series for the third season and Andrew Barnabasanother Italian promise of diving from great heights.

