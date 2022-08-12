the interview

After the last World Cup David Popovici has discovered that it is no longer so easy to shop in Bucharest, the city where he was born, where he studied at the English high school and where Lia Manoliu trained at the swimming pool, aged 4 and up, to become champion of the world of 100 and 200 freestyle.

The double hasn’t been seen since 1973, a combination he put together at the age of 17 and managed to evoke only the power of Thorpe, the class of Phelps and the speed of Van Den Hoogenband. The whole “challenge of the century” staged in the pool of the Athens 2004 Games in a single swimmer who is now looking for more gold at the European Championships in Rome. Afterwards, walking around the Romanian capital will be even more complicated.

In the swimming stadium the German Biedermann swam the record of the 200 sl that he still holds (1’42 ”net). In the same year, 2009, the Brazilian Cielo placed the record of 100 (46 ”91). Will he try to make them fall in Italy?

«We will be in a legendary pool, the fastest swimming on the planet and certainly thinking about it is easy. I aim for those records, no results are forbidden, but I am in no hurry and the fact of being in Rome is not decisive ».

Let’s look at those times more closely. Did you analyze them?

«Of course, I am a lover and a student of swimming, I feed on videos. They are two limit stopwatches for different reasons and I think the 100 will fall first, fast but not very far. I’m not the only one who could get there soon. The 200s are more complicated, Biedermann has secured them with a strategic race that has become classic and almost impossible to imitate. We are almost in the area of ​​perfection ».

Speaking of which. At 17 she became the idol of a country in love with another teenage champion, Nadia Comaneci. How does he relate to her?

«He made the history of Romania, it is what remains of that Romania, she and her perfect 10 which is not just a record, perhaps it is the only unbeatable record. The score can be repeated but that feeling that the human on the moon gives you cannot. In Romania we all grew up in her myth ».

It was the myth of a communist country controlled by a dictator, she is the poster of another state in another world.

“I was born in 2004, I can’t say much about it except that I would be really proud to be at least in part what she was, a flag.”

As a devourer of videos he fed on Phelps. What did he leave behind?

«Simple, the ability to stay on the water, the tacking technique, any gesture? Yes, the problem is that no one is or will be like him and no matter how much you can learn by looking at him at some point you have to walk away. I want to be the next Popovici, not the next Phelps ».

Paltrinieri, for whom she cheered in the 1500 meters of Budapest, claims that the era of lonely, concentrated, indifferent Phelps is a little over and that swimmers are now more sociable and seek energy in what is around them. .

“Well, I’ll ask Greg what he means. I understand the reasoning but on this I am closer to the idea of ​​the solitaire. Not really Phelps, perhaps, but he has made a distinctive trait of that ability to isolate himself and the individualism I am talking about is a point of mental strength ».

At 17 he is king of the sprint. Is there a secret?

«I love water, dream big. At the World Cup, however, I discovered the sense of satisfaction: I got more than I expected ».

So he gets to the Europeans without hunger?

“At my age? Impossible and then even if I had a second of decline, the kids waiting for me outside the pool for selfies and autographs let me pass it immediately. It is like feeling the author of an awakening, the one that sets off a wave ».

100 and 200 freestyle. Race of the heart?

“The 200 are more tactical, you can plan them, but in Rome I have uncharted terrain, the 400 I try in a competition like this for the first time.”

Do you already feel the need to add? As a teenager, do you have a historic double and aim higher at the next exit?

«Now yes because I am in a phase in which I do not compromise anything. When there is a need to manage I want to know what makes sense to do, so now I try ».

At the World Cup, what did Thorpe say to you?

“Do you want the truth? Nothing fundamental. I was happy he was there, but we said nothing but trivialities. That’s how it went. ”

In Rome you will meet Pellegrini, godmother of the event and queen of the 200. Will you ask for tactical advice for distance?

«I hope to be able to talk to her because she was a great one and she put her name on a race, not just a little. Especially since she is my favorite too. ‘

Can you also have free time or is it inconceivable not to think about swimming?

“Most of the time I sleep, I keep the bonus from cycling. I go just outside Bucharest for walks that allow me to rest my brain without stopping going fast. For now on the road but I have just bought a mountain bike ».

The head on returning from Rome?

“No, I’m leaving for the World Youth Championships in Peru.” –