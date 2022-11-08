The ranking is very short, so much so that even Vicenza, eleventh with 17 points, is still in the game: on closer inspection they are only six points from the top.

What is certain is that Pordenone, in the last two rounds, has sent a clear signal: we are the team to beat.

With the championship in full swing, Domenico Di Carlo’s team not only took back the top of the table, but did so with unprecedented strength, overwhelming first Pergolettese and then Lecco with ten goals in total.

Never, in the recent history of the club, had it happened to witness two goleade in a row, signed not so much with the beauty of the game, but with a devastating physical and mental superiority. The feeling is that in the last period the right alchemy has been created between players and staff.

THE HUG

It may be a coincidence, but on Monday 7 November some social profiles of the green-and-black players emphasized the group. “Together we are stronger”, wrote captain Sasà Burrai while his deputy, Alessandro Bassoli, used the words “All together”, that is all together.

That “all together” was seen in particular on the pitch, after the goals scored by Edgaras Dubickas, the Lithuanian striker finally exploded. At his goals there was a collective embrace, which brought together the owners and the players who sat on the bench.

It is evident, beyond every word of circumstance, that the members of the team are rowing in a single direction. This is the aspect that turns the key, because every top-of-the-range formation has quality players.

However, that chemistry between professionals must be created that allows you to go beyond difficulties. If anyone is still not convinced of this, they can go and review the development of the first half of Pordenone with Lecco.

After only 120 seconds, Di Carlo’s team had the opportunity to go 1-0 with the penalty obtained by Torrasi. Burrai failed the transformation but he, together with his teammates, did not allow himself to be crushed by the error.

Everyone kept their focus on the challenge and what needed to be done. And after a few minutes the splendid goals of Pinato and Dubickas arrived, who channeled the challenge on the right tracks.

GROUP

The analogies with the great neroverdi changing rooms of the past come by themselves: the pleasure of being together with the Pordenone players capable of climbing to C (in 2014) and winning promotion to B (in 2019) are remembered by all the fans.

Even Sasà Burrai, in the interview released after the match against Lecco, revealed that this group wants to be together and to get together on the pitch to train.

Otherwise, it must be said, he would not have been able to overcome a difficult moment like the one passed in mid-October, between results that did not arrive and continuous injuries. The green lizards have the wind in their sails, but we must continue to sail. The Piacenza stage on Saturday must not fail.