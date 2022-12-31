A two-sided year ends for Pordenone. The first part was disastrous, with relegation to Lega Pro and a negative record for points (18) in a group of twenty clubs.

The second had the flavor of rebirth, with a lineup set up to try to return to Serie B and currently in full promotion. 2023 has everything to be shining, also because it will see the team return to the province.

For the match against Mantova on 11 February, the green lizards, barring surprises, will play at the Tognon in Fontanafredda, currently undergoing the necessary facelift to be able to host a third series match.

TO FORGET

Between January and May Pordenone experienced months to forget. 14 defeats remedied in 20 matches, 2 of which at home with four goals in the passive (with Monza and Benevento) and relegation became mathematical on April 18 with four rounds to go.

The only joys were represented by the successes with Perugia (at Curi) and with Frosinone (at Teghil). The team has never let loose, but it has hardly ever given the impression of being able to play for it. The revolution brought about in the winter market, with the arrival of many young players and the “cut” of expert players, has not given the hoped-for results.

Among the happy notes was the consecration of Nicolò Cambiaghi, a striker owned by Atalanta, who conquered the under-21 national team in black and green and his subsequent move to Empoli in Serie A (on loan).

With him among the also Samuele Perisan, goalkeeper, however landed in Tuscany on a permanent basis. The extreme defender of San Vito is now the “second” of the Friulian Guglielmo Vicario.

THE REBIRTH

On May 6, the last match in Serie B, which coincided with the defeat of Lecce (on the day in which the Salentines were promoted to Serie A). Morale was down, both in the club and between players and coaching staff.

President Mauro Lovisa had announced a cleanup: he has completed it. At the end of last season he changed general manager (from the outgoing Giancarlo Migliorini to Lucia Buna), general secretary and youth sector secretary.

He then did not keep the figure of sporting director (Emanuele Berrettoni was not replaced), leaving the management of the technical area entirely to his son Matteo. Only youth academy manager Denis Fiorin survived.

Because the coach has also changed (with his staff): from Bruno Tedino and Domenico Di Carlo, a trainer already chosen in April with whom many new players have also arrived.

And in that moment enthusiasm flourished again, also thanks to Ajeti’s coup and the return of Burrai, who became captain in place of Stefani (who retired). The lizards are reborn. And now, despite the decline in December, they are third in the standings, two points behind the leaders.

THE RETURN

The period of “exile” of Pordenone will soon end. After three years spent between Udine, Trieste and Lignano in February the team will return home to the province, in this case to Tognon di Fontanafredda.

A return desired by all. On paper, three more matches at Teghil, then the match against Mantua on Saturday 11 February at the Comprensoriale. Waiting for full house. To push the group towards the goal series B.

And if promotion will be? A derogation would be requested for a Tognon which would receive a further adjustment. It won’t be the new stadium that many dream of, but it’s still better than nothing. —

