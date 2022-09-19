Four games played, ten points, top of the standings: after 360 minutes of the championship the current Pordenone has the same performance as the neroverde team which, in 2018-2019, won the Serie C championship and earned the historic promotion among the cadets.

From the parts of De Marchi they do the spells, but the numbers say this and the group coached by Domenico Di Carlo has so far given great demonstrations of strength, not least the one exhibited two days ago in Seregno on the field of Sangiuliano City.

There are many positive aspects, to be enhanced and that give confidence in view of next Saturday’s big match in Lignano, where the vice-leaders Padua will arrive. The fifth stage of Lega Pro group A will confront the two best teams of the tournament (the start at 2.30 pm).

ANALOGY

Lizards fans remember well how, in September 2018, Attilio Tesser’s team started the championship. The sum of the points is identical to that of the current Pordenone, but Stefani and his companions then confiscated them in a different way: three victories in the first, as many, exits (with Fano, Albinoleffe and Virtus Verona); then the draw with Rimini.

Now instead a success has arrived at the debut (with Triestina), then a draw (with Juventus NextGen) and two consecutive affirmations (with Virtus Verona and Sangiuliano). The test with Padova will be convincing, but the start promises very well and allows you to think positively.

The goal is certainly the first full result at home, because away the Friulian team travels at full speed: with three victories in as many challenges away from the Teghil stadium, the performance is reminiscent of the one held by the 2018-2019 group, which closed the championship unbeaten far – then – from Bottecchia.

Still on the subject of team numbers, he points out that Burrai and his teammates, during this season, have already obtained the same number of successes conquered by the neroverdi in all the previous Serie B tournament.

DEFENSIVE HOLD

The defensive performance of the group coached by Domenico Di Carlo impresses. So far Festa has only conceded one goal, the one in the home match against the Juventus babies, a goal spoiled by an offside.

In the other three matches, all played away, the goalkeeper has always kept his clean sheet. With Triestina and Virtus Verona he had to resort to a couple of excellent saves, in the match against Sangiuliano City instead the work was less.

However Pordenone concedes little and, if a fault is to be found in this group, it must be identified in the lack of cynicism in the offensive phase. Even in Seregno, two days ago, the neroverde team had more chances to score the 2-0, but in front of the goalkeeper they were not clear-headed.

We need to improve, even if we like the distribution of the goals, given that the six centers scored so far have been signed by as many different scorers: Deli and Piscopo with Triestina, Pirrello with Juventus Next Gen, Magnaghi and Candellone with Virtus Verona and Pinato with Sangiuliano City. Who will be next to write their name on the scorers, assuming there will be?

Who knows, maybe it will be Burrai, who in the spring of 2017 signed Pordenone’s last victory over Padua. On closer inspection, the captain only needs the goal …