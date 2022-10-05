“We want to pass the shift.” Domenico Di Carlo clearly indicates this: Pordenone, despite an emergency, does not underestimate the Lega Pro Italian Cup. Imolese (at 15.30), team from group B of Serie C. A victory can give morale, given the moment and the taboo field like that of Teghil, in which every black-green team has always struggled to express itself. Arzignano arrives on Sunday, petrol is needed to then resume celebrating the three points in the championship.

«We aim to move forward – underlined Di Carlo -. Imolese is a young team, which plays with a compact 3-5-2, which must be faced by playing with speed and keeping a high pace. I care a lot about this last aspect, because if we are lacking in this regard, we struggle with everyone ». The reference is also to last Sunday’s challenge with Renate, in which Pordenone expressed itself under its potential. The coach knows this well and remarked it to the team.

Today another test is expected from his team, even if they are lined up with a team with some young players and with players in need of minutes. As for the green line, Di Carlo will give a starting shirt to the midfielders Francesco Bottani (born in 2003) and Simone Baldassar (’04) and to the defender Enrico Maset (’04), products of the nursery who train with the big. Maset also made his league debut with Padova, playing most of the second half.

«A showcase, which they deserved», the technician wanted to praise the boys. Then space for Negro, absent in Meda due to disqualification, Ingrosso and Giorico, with the latter two making their debut from 1 ‘. In front we will see Piscopo and Magnaghi with Zammarini in support. There will also be room for Dubickas. In the door Martinez.

In the event of a tie at 90 ‘extra and possibly penalties. The thought will also be at Arzignano, it is inevitable, as well as the recovery of at least two unavailable between Ajeti, Andreoni, Pinato, Deli and Palombi. There is great confidence around the defenders, but you live day to day.

And today we face the debut in the Serie C Cup, where the green lizards return after four years. Pordenone, when everyone gets back, has the staff to achieve good results in this competition as well. So why snub it? The ambition and the message launched by Di Carlo are welcome. A winning mentality that can also bear fruit in the league.