In terms of performance, the team has not betrayed so far, on the contrary. Rather, she lacked a bit of cynicism. And in this respect the forwards must be brought into play: Pordenone now needs their goals.

On Tuesday in Verona, in the third day of group A of Lega Pro, Simone Magnaghi and Leonardo Candellone are called to unlock: with Virtus they will play again from the beginning, exactly as they did in the first 180 minutes of the championship.

Two matches in which they moved well, but in which they only touched the net. Against Juventus Next Gen it was the crossbar that denied them their first joy.

The field of the “old” Vecomp, a short and narrow rectangle, can favor the style of play of Pordenone and, therefore, of its two strikers, in the third game in a row as owners since Edgaras Dubickas is not yet at the top and Simone Palombi will be available again only on Saturday with Sangiuliano City.

It is true that it is only the third day, that the athletic condition is excellent and there is no reason to talk about turnover, however Candellone and Magnaghi will have to grit their teeth. Their way of playing is expensive, they run a lot, they sacrifice themselves for the team and coach Domenico Di Carlo has no problem relying on them.

In Trieste with Triestina and in Lignano with the “baby” Juventus they were among the best. “Cande” al Rocco provided the assist to Deli for the momentary 1-0 and sacrificed himself with his races for the team, Magnaghi instead worked as a center forward.

Against the bianconeri, at Teghil, they were more incisive in the goal zone, but they both hit the crossbar: something is still missing, a flash is needed because not all matches can be unlocked by midfielders or defenders or with a set piece.

The two will be paired on the Virtus field exactly as in January 2019, when the team then led by Attilio Tesser took the eleventh useful result and further consolidated its leadership in the standings.

At the time, too, midweek rounds were played, always on Tuesdays (it was January 22), like tomorrow. And Simone Magnaghi himself scored the 1-0 goal, unlocking the result at 8 ‘of a match decided only 5’ from the end thanks to a goal by Emanuele Berrettoni, who later became the club’s ds. Nice memories.

The two strikers of today’s Pordenone, as well as the whole team, now want, first of all, to cancel the insult suffered with Juventus Next Gen and start again with a success.