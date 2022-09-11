The day after the insult suffered against Juventus Next Gen at Pordenone remained the performance, which was thick. If in the finalization phase the team becomes more cynical, it will go very far.

However, for the club and for the group, the two points lost following the decision of the referee, Giorgio Vergaro, who at the last moment validated the 1-1 goal for the Bianconeri despite the raised flag of the Bianconeri, weighed heavily. his assistant to report the offside of a Juventus player.

The videos and images captured the fact, which allowed Brambilla’s team to exult, at the same time sparking the protests of the neroverdi. The concept repeated in the Teghil locker room in Lignano after the final whistle was above all this: to concede or score a goal with an offside player, in Serie C, given the absence of the Var at least for now, is part of the game.

No one disputes this, on the contrary: it is a situation that has always occurred and can verify if the technological support is lacking. Pordenone, in this specific case, was furious because the match director contradicted his collaborator, who had no doubt about the offside signal – an aspect for which he is in charge -: the Juventus player was beyond the line of defenders.

Why this position on the part of the referee, although – being the manager of the triad – taking the last decision represents one of his rights? Following this oversight, matured at the last moment, Domenico Di Carlo’s team left two points on the field, part of the spoils that they would have deserved for what they saw on the field and that would have allowed them to settle alongside two great black-green teams. of the past, those led by Carmine Parlato in 2013-2014 in Serie D and by Attilio Tesser in 2018-2019 in Serie C.

Both had started with two wins in the first 180 minutes and were then able to secure promotion.

The anger is still there, but we must look forward. The league gives an opportunity to make up for it immediately. The third day of the championship will be played in 48 hours, with Pordenone going to Verona in the Virtus den (starting Tuesday at 9 pm). It will be the first of two consecutive away matches: next Saturday the group will face Sangiuliano City in Milan.