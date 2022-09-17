If it were a book, just to stay in the climate of these days in the city, it could be a novel with an unpredictable ending. One of those texts in which the pages flow without anything, or little, to be taken for granted.

Thus, at least on the basis of what happened in the first three days of the championship, it is possible to imagine the challenge scheduled for Saturday 17 September, in Seregno, between the terrible freshman Sangiuliano City and Pordenone.

“Terrible”, a term that seems to fit perfectly to Andrea Ciceri’s team, able in the midweek round just closed to make a sensational comeback in Trento: down 2-0 at half-time, the Milanese turned the situation in their favor by scoring three goals in the first quarter of an hour of the second half.

An isolated case? Not really. Because, albeit with a different trend, Sangiuliano was the protagonist of the victory on his debut at home with Mantua: leading by two goals, he let himself be resumed, before taking off (4-2) after the hour of the match. In the middle of the defeat remedied in the external derby with Renate.

All translated into numbers? Second best attack of the tournament (behind Vicenza), in the name of cooperation (7 goals with 6 different scorers), in front of Pordenone (scoring with 5 men), and an enthusiasm so far capable of pushing the Lombard team beyond any ordeal.

Aspects of which the Pordenone coach, Domenico Di Carlo, disqualified and replaced on the bench by deputy Davide Mezzanotti, is fully aware. And in fact, he warned the people about him: «We are facing a fast and aggressive team. We will need a high level performance and a high pace ».

Like the one unlined in the presence of Virtus Verona, which last Tuesday gave the neroverdi the second joy away and also the primacy in condominium with Novara and Pro Patria.

«The victories help us to work better – admits Di Carlo -, and we feel that the confidence around us is growing. But we still have to improve collectively. Because the competitiveness of the squad as a whole is one of our main strengths ».

In this context, the return of Simone Palombi, a striker who arrived in the summer with a very respectable curriculum in the category, is important. The former Alessandria, available for the first time, could make his debut during the race.

While it is not excluded, the Lithuanian Dubickas, another illustrious new face of the Neroverde advanced department, may have a chance from the start.