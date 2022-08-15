Pordenone ended the working week with a friendly defeat against Virtus Vecomp Verona. A 2-1 for the rossoblù that should not alarm the environment excessively, despite this fall represents the second defeat of the preseason of the Pordenone team, after the 1-0 suffered against Foggia.

The negative result, in fact, does not sum up what the lizards showed on the pitch, with Di Carlo’s team playing proactively, creating numerous scoring after taking the lead with the Burrai-Zammarini combination.

The contribution of the senators to the game was positive, even if the green-and-blacks will need time to work well on the cohesion of the group, which has changed considerably in this market session.

The aforementioned resourcefulness of Pordenone is what Mr. Di Carlo liked most about the game, with the team that proved capable of taking over the game and playing continuously during the 90 minutes.

The coach, as he declared after Veronello’s friendly, however, wants to see some improvements regarding the fluidity and circulation of the ball in the possession phases.

By increasing the engine revs, in fact, the neroverdi will be able to make themselves even more incisive in a Serie C group in which there are at least five or six teams, including lizards, able to compete for the title and for the consequent promotion to cadet. In addition to the improvements to be made in the ball possession phase, the lizards will also have to work on attention to detail.

The defeat with Virtus Verona, in fact, came thanks to a brace from the rossoblù defender Carlo Faedo, able to transform two dangerous crosses from a corner kick into a goal, denoting a black-green inattention to inactive balls.

Di Carlo underlined how much these aspects can count in a championship that has leveled upwards in recent years and in which even the big names can lose points against the small ones. «This defeat is welcome – said the coach after the race – because it makes us understand what we need to improve further on. At the moment we are at 60%, but we have plenty of time to improve ».

The start of the championship, in fact, has been postponed, with the start now set for 4 September which will allow the neroverdi to work further on the field in preparation for the tournament.

Meanwhile, the company continues to move on the market to shore up the squad and provide Di Carlo with the definitive group to try to return to Serie B.

After weeks of back and forth, the white smoke could arrive tomorrow for the arrival of Miguel Angel Martinez in neroverde. The goalkeeper from Triestina would thus complete the department available to Di Carlo.