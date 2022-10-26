PORDENONE. If the Pordenone strikers have so far performed below expectations, the same cannot be said of the components of the defensive department. It is in the backward sector that the neroverde company, during the summer market, has scored the best deals.

The best shot so far proved to be Marco Festa, goalkeeper hired by Crotone. The Brescia player, born in 1992, has provided a high level performance in every match played. With Triestina, Virtus Verona and Renate he saved the result with his interventions, while so far he has recorded six “clean sheets”. Only 5 goals conceded, a statistic that closes a picture of excellent profile.

Hardly in Pordenone mediocre goalkeepers have been seen: Festa is maintaining the excellent black-green tradition of the role.

Super was the impact, however, of Marco Bruscagin, the joker of the defense. Arrived as a free agent at the beginning of October, without supporting the summer training he has so far played all five games scheduled since then, resulting in the best in the field with Renate, Arzignano and FeralpiSalò. In this month it became clear why Mr. Di Carlo appreciates him so much.

The performances provided so far by Marco Pinato – midfielder – and Arlind Ajeti, defender, are also of a high level. The first, already in neroverde last season, scored three goals, including one from three points (with Sangiuliano). The second has seen less lately, thanks to an injury, but at the beginning of the season with his performances among the green lizards he found the national team.

Among the “flops”, at least as far as we have seen so far, we must include Edgaras Dubickas, Lithuanian center forward former Piacenza who has not yet scored a goal: much more is expected from him. Same goes for Stefano Negro, former Triestina defender, who even in Pordenone is unable to put behind those physical problems that have slowed him down in previous experiences. Even Amedeo Benedetti, former Cittadella full-back, has everything to have a greater impact: up to now he has expressed himself in alternating current.