Pordenone enjoyed the supremacy only one night, the one following the victory in the derby with Triestina. Following Thursday’s results, when all the other matches of the first day of return were played, Domenico Di Carlo’s team dropped to third place in the Serie C group A standings.

In fact, it was overtaken by Feralpisalò, capable of beating Albinoleffe (1-0), and by Vicenza, who scored the coup by winning at Pro Sesto (4-1), now former leaders, who dropped to fourth place and surpassed by the lizards by one point.

A destiny, that of the Milanese, shared by Lecco, which did not go beyond a draw with Virtus Vecomp (0-0). Pordenone therefore ended 2022 on the podium, with a gap of two lengths from Feralpi and one from Lanerossi.

A championship dedicated to balance, with five formations enclosed in three points and all potentially able to fight for direct promotion to Serie B.

Play will resume on January 8, with the market in progress – the window opens on the 2nd – and with the knowledge that the margin of error is getting smaller and smaller. The Friulian club will restart with morale boosted after the success against Triestina: three vital points, obtained with difficulty, but that was enough. The league table doesn’t care if the stake was brought home after two goals scored between the 89th and 94th minutes.

It was an exciting victory, as also underlined by the president of the company Mauro Lovisa. «What was needed to close 2022 – he said -. We had lost many points at the last moment, this time it was our turn to celebrate. This comeback must be the basis of our relaunch, for a 2023 as great protagonists”.

The top manager took the opportunity to underline what is the ultimate goal of the owners, coaching staff and players. «Our dream will have to go back to being the dream of an entire territory, as happened in 2019, the year of promotion to Serie B – he said, anticipating the stadium theme -. For this reason, from February, with the move to Tognon di Fontanafredda, rediscovering the support of all of Pordenone will be essential. Only with the enthusiasm seen at the time of Bottecchia and the months spent in Udine will we be able to achieve great satisfaction».

Everyone hopes to see the team in the province as soon as possible. The exile has lasted since the summer of 2019. The scheduled date of the return should coincide with that of the match against Mantova, scheduled for 11 February at 17.30.

Three more challenges, therefore, in Lignano: the two consecutive ones with Virtus Vecomp (January 14th) and Sangiuliano (January 21st), then the meeting with Renate on February 1st.

