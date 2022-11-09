One has just arrived in the city and, over time, aims to conquer the PalaCrisafulli. The other, despite having been in Friuli for a few months, a few days ago he took the team in his arms. They have in common the nationality, which rarely crosses in this segment of Italy. Two Lithuanians arrive at the attack in Pordenone: they are Justas Vieversys, the new guard of the Horm System, and Edgaras Dubickas, center forward of Pordenone, capable of scoring three goals in the last two games.

The first was born in 2000, the second in 1996, the two still don’t know each other. They will do it soon, because in addition to the flag they have a passion for basketball in common. And it could not be otherwise, given that the former Soviet Republic is the European temple of basketball.

In fact Dubickas, before devoting himself to football tout-court, frequented the basket in Marijampolé, the town he comes from, which is located in the northwest of Lithuania. In addition to being very close to the Polish border, the town is only 50 minutes by car from Kaunas, one of the most important centers in the country and in particular home to Zalgiris, the club that has written the history of the national wedge ball. The number 7 of Pordenone said he was a great fan of the green-and-whites, which he follows in particular in the Euroleague.

And when he still lived in Marijampolé, he often frequented the Zalgirio arena. The president of the club is the legendary Arvydas Sabonis, born in Kaunas and raised in Zalgiris, whose shirt he wore before moving to Spain (to Vallodolid and Real Madrid) and later to the NBA with the Portland Trail Blazers. Dubickas did not hide the fact that one day he will make a visit to PalaCrisafulli: you have to believe him, given his interest in him but also for the curiosity to support one of his compatriots live.

The lizard striker maintains a special relationship with his homeland. He is very fond of the national team, in which he played four times. However, he is very focused on Pordenone. In fact, he had been called up for the last matches of the selection, played a month ago, but he chose to refuse the call to integrate more into his new team, which he joined only last August. A choice that was appreciated by the managers at De Marchi, who focused on the moral qualities of the boy as well as on the talent of the player. “Dubi” is very close to Tomas Danilevicius, current president of the Lithuanian Football Federation and, in particular, former center-forward of Bologna, Parma and Livorno. The Neroverdi player played in the past in the city of Livorno. And in his stay in Livorno, he lived in the house of Danilevicius.

Edgaras has been in Italy for eight years, he comes home at most twice a year, but the bond with his country, as you can see, is still strong.