With a little more attention they would have scored their fifth consecutive victory, it must be said, but Mimmo Di Carlo’s team isn’t picky: from Sesto San Giovanni Pordenone takes home a precious point, which is worth more than it seems.

The challenge with the Pro finished 2-2, 90 minutes full of adrenaline that saw the lizards go ahead, be reassembled, then overtaken and finally recover a strong formation, deservedly second in the standings on the eve of the race.

Coached by the youngest coach on the professional scene, Matteo Andreoletti born in 1989, the Milan eleven showed that he can go a long way, which is why Pordenone are satisfied with the point, thanks to which they kept their rivals five lengths away.

On the other hand, Lecco, Renate and FeralpiSalò got closer and climbed to second position and three behind the green lizards after the successes over Triestina, Padua and Trento.

The margin has therefore eroded a bit, but the championship is not even halfway through and Di Carlo’s team, after 15 rounds, is firmly at the top of the table in group A of Lega Pro.

And despite a day with some downsides, he maintained his unbeaten run, which has been going on for a month. You can’t always win and, net of a few mistakes, a good performance came out from the lizards, betrayed only by a few mistakes.

Like the one committed on 1-0. After having unlocked the score with a header by Pinato, who reached a corner by the specialist Burrai, the team had the opportunity to seal the 2-0 and in fact close the accounts. Candellone, on the other hand, after receiving the ball from Dubickas in the middle of the area, sent it high from a super favorable position.

Thus the law of “wrong goal, conceded goal” materialized a few minutes later. And the 1-1 goal was the result of a mix of bad luck and mistakes.

Burrai, author of an excellent performance, slipped while Bruschi was about to cross from the left. The cross arrived on the head of Capogna, on which Ingrosso appeared uncertain: squashed and the goal was 1-1.

Pordenone started the second half very well, coming close to scoring on at least two occasions with Pinato: the midfielder, unleashed in the finalization phase, however was unable to frame the goal.

The black and greens seemed to be in full control of the match, with the 2-1 shot in the barrel, but Ajeti, hero of the last victory against Novara, this time became the negative protagonist.

He lost the ball in midfield on a disengagement, starting the Pro Sesto counterattack. Capelli started on the right, gaining bottom.

The defender, who has come back in the meantime, fell to the ground following the opponent’s dribble. On the latter’s low cross he then touched the ball with his arm: sacrosanct penalty, which Bruschi converted.

And in the juncture Pordenone reacted, showing character. Di Carlo got the substitution right by inserting Piscopo switching to a 4-2-4, and with the ex Empoli unleashed, he found the 2-2.

The newcomer flew to the left, putting Candellone in the center, good at making amends for the mistake on 1-0. “CL27” turned around, kicking with his left foot at the near post, thus scoring the equalizer.

Pordenone and Pro Sesto continued to attack, then pulled the oars into the boat. The Friulians left the field undefeated with a team returning from five victories in the last six matches: if you can’t win, it’s good not to lose. And now head to Pro Patria, expected on Wednesday at Teghil.