The first of two consecutive “home” appointments. One of the last at Teghil in Lignano, before the expected move to Tognon in Fontanafredda scheduled for early February. An uncomfortable rival, like the Virtus Vecomp Verona of the “Ferguson” of the C series, Luigi Fresco. But Pordenone today has only one goal: to hit the trio, after the comeback victories with Triestina and Juventus Next Gen, and continue the race to the top. Currently shared with Feralpisalò.

PASSWORD

Di Carlo on the eve of the match against Verona has no doubts about the key concept: to be patient. «Against such an expert team in the category and at the same time grim and technically skilled, we mustn’t get caught up in a hurry. But waiting for the right moment to place the winning shot, which I am convinced will come if we know how to exploit our qualities». It would be essential to win the third consecutive victory, to fuel the belief that he has really taken the right path.

Even if to see the best Pordenone in the last two challenges the cold shower of disadvantage had to arrive. A case? «It means – replies the black and green coach – that we are a team that never gives up. And that he believes more and more in his potential. But if we manage not to concede a goal, even better ».

RETURN

In defense the emergency persists. Negro recovers, but only to go to the bench. While Pirrello and Bassoli are still out of order. As well as La Rosa and Magnaghi. Zammarini will still be forced to adapt as a right-back. With Bruscagin moved to the center alongside Ajeti. Greater choice in the middle of the field, thanks to Pinato’s return after a one-match disqualification. «He guarantees us strength – says Di Carlo -, insertions and also the possibility of scoring from outside.

An important return. But, as I always say, there are no starters and reserves here. Anyone who stays out knows that when they come in they have to go at a thousand per hour, because the bench can be more decisive than the eleven who go on the pitch».

SERIES INTERRUPTED

On the other side there will be a Virtus Verona back from a somewhat unexpected knockout with Piacenza. Because the Scala family had previously won five of their last seven games, changing the face of a ranking that currently sees them entangled in the play-out area, but with a more than reassuring margin (8 points) on last place, which leads directly into the series D, occupied by Triestina.

Among the Veronese ranks to keep an eye on, among others, the expert (born in 1985) Argentine striker Juanito Gomez, already a protagonist in Serie A with the Verona shirt, one of the most prolific (4 goals) in Fresco’s team. Initially the other senator of the Verona team should sit on the bench, namely the Icelandic midfielder Emil Hallfredsson (1984), ex Udinese.

THE OTHERS

Will the head-to-head between Pordenone and Feralpi at the top continue? The answer to the Teghil match and the simultaneous commitment of the Garda lions, at home with a healthy Piacenza. With an eye to the possible third wheel, i.e. that Vicenza awaited by Lecco di Foschi, ready to take advantage of any misstep by the leaders to overtake.

Transfer to the Sangiuliano City field for Tedino’s Trento, relaunched by victories over Juventus U23 and Pro Vercelli. While Triestina receives Novara: given the sad ranking of the halberds, if it’s not a last-ditch match, we’re close.