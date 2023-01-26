Pordenone is serious about Robert Gucher, captain of Pisa but out of squad since the beginning of the season: the midfield joker, who will turn 32 on 20 February, has offered a two-and-a-half-year contract, one more than the constraint he currently has be with the nerazzurri (which expires in 2024).

By moving to Friuli, the Austrian would drop from B to C, but would gain another twelve months of contract, an aspect that is not taken for granted for a player over 30, as well as the prospect of returning immediately to the higher category.

After all, the green lizards are also putting a top championship on the plate: they are first in group A of Lega Pro and want to stay up there.

An operation that, from the point of view of the technical characteristics of the player, no one would think of questioning. Gucher is a multi-role in midfield, has 169 career appearances in Serie B and is the foreigner with the most games played in the history of Pisa, a club in which none other than the Danish Klaus Berggreen, Carlos Dunga and Diego Pablo Simeone have played.

The only doubts about his physical condition: which player would Pordenone find, given that the Styrian from Graz hasn’t been on the pitch since last season’s Serie B playoffs? Furthermore, he played his last game as owner only on 6 April in Brescia.

Officially sidelined because he is no longer part of Pisa’s plans, a club he has been linked to since 2017, Gucher has always trained but has not been able to get the pace into his legs. He will have to find him in Pordenone, a club that has convinced itself to invest in him given that Enej Jelenic will hardly leave Padua. The Venetians do not intend to sell him, at least for now. Everything, however, can change in the next few days.

However, the lizards did not forget the exit front, on the contrary: before sinking the blow on the income, it was absolutely necessary to sell Andrea Negro (’95), defender, and Simone Magnaghi (’93), attacker. Especially for the latter, even though he’s back from an injury, there will be no shortage of suitors: the striker market will light up on the last day.