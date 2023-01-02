Home Sports Pordenone is thinking of Juve, Ajeti and Bassoli to evaluate
Sports

Pordenone is thinking of Juve, Ajeti and Bassoli to evaluate

by admin
Pordenone is thinking of Juve, Ajeti and Bassoli to evaluate

Pordenone meets to prepare for the away match in Alessandria with Juventus Next Gen, scheduled for Sunday 8 January at 2.30 pm.

Mister Di Carlo has already had the opportunity to work with the team before the end of the calendar year, but only for two days and three training sessions in all (double on the 30th, single session on the 31st).

It was just a way to get back on track after a week’s break.

From today we begin to get serious with the typical week leading up to the second match of the second round.

Ajeti’s conditions need to be evaluated, as he came out bruised in the match against Triestina.

The aim is to recover him, just as the aim is to have Bassoli back, absent from the last three matches of 2022. However, one of the two central defenders is expected to recover. If neither of them make it, Bruscagin will play alongside Pirrello.

Certainly absent, in Alessandria, will be Pinato, in the pits for the sum of yellow cards. Still out instead Magnaghi.

See also  World Cup, ex aequo victory for Brignone and Huetter in the Garmisch super-G

You may also like

David James’ 39+21 Tianjin victory over Fujian ends...

Nuytinck says goodbye to Udinese and goes to...

Premier League round-up: Tottenham lose to Chelsea and...

Milan, the attack is a rebus: Giroud favourite,...

Men’s Volleyball League: Shanghai Lectra Zhejiang advances to...

Comprehensive news: Ningbo ends 20-game losing streak, Shanghai...

Dybala is decisive for Roma: Mou is thinking...

United Cup, Italy-Norway 2-0, tonight it’s Berrettini’s turn...

Great comeback by Martina Di Centa: she is...

Haaland continued to set a new record with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy