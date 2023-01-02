Pordenone meets to prepare for the away match in Alessandria with Juventus Next Gen, scheduled for Sunday 8 January at 2.30 pm.

Mister Di Carlo has already had the opportunity to work with the team before the end of the calendar year, but only for two days and three training sessions in all (double on the 30th, single session on the 31st).

It was just a way to get back on track after a week’s break.

From today we begin to get serious with the typical week leading up to the second match of the second round.

Ajeti’s conditions need to be evaluated, as he came out bruised in the match against Triestina.

The aim is to recover him, just as the aim is to have Bassoli back, absent from the last three matches of 2022. However, one of the two central defenders is expected to recover. If neither of them make it, Bruscagin will play alongside Pirrello.

Certainly absent, in Alessandria, will be Pinato, in the pits for the sum of yellow cards. Still out instead Magnaghi.