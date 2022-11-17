PORDENONE. Of the three leaders of the same number of Serie C groups, it is the one that has spent the least. His salary pool is eighth in the whole category, behind even three clubs in his group. Pordenone combines the primacy in the standings with a certain virtuosity as regards the expenses related to their players. According to the survey by “”, the black and green club has wages of 5,204,045 euros, a figure which places it behind the leader Crotone (almost 7.5 million), but also behind Vicenza (third with almost 6.2 million), Triestina (fourth with just over 6 million) and Padua, the latter fifth with 5,666,203.

«It is a fact that makes us proud – commented the statistics the president of Pordenone Mauro Lovisa -. You can be protagonists even without spending disproportionate amounts of money. The classification on the field also says that for now we are in the lead, but we know that there is still a long way to go between now and the end of the championship and we have to fight until the last minute».

The figure linked to salaries is then broken down into a fixed part and a variable part (the latter linked to individual and team bonuses). The first refers to the classic salary, which members receive on a monthly basis. The second is linked to bonuses, which can present an advantage for companies (they do not expire and can be paid by the end of June). The fixed expenditure incurred by Pordenone amounts to 3.9 million, while the variable one reaches the quota of 1.3 million.

It should be remembered that Virtus Entella (second with more than 6.6 million), Cesena (sixth with 5.66) and Catanzaro (seventh with 5.5 million) in front of the Friulian company in the salary rankings, as well as Crotone . Ligurians and Romagna are together at the top of group B, while Catanzaro commands group C ahead of breaking latest news (which spends between 3.4 and 4.9 million euros) and Crotone (which until two years ago played in the top series).

«One aspect I want to underline – continued Lovisa – is linked to owned players. We have many and with multi-year contracts. This means that we wanted to create heritage». For example, Edgaras Dubickas, forward, has signed a four-year contract (expiring June 2026) and Marco Pinato, midfielder, has signed a three-year contract (expiring June 2025). The two are the team’s top scorer with 4 goals scored each. «The reference for us will always be the Cittadella – wanted to close the president of Pordenone -. A company that has been playing in Serie B for many seasons, which has hit the play-offs several times and which has always faced the category with a modest budget compared to all the other competitors ».